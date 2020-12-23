Striking workers at a Vernon credit union will take a Christmas pause in their job action.
Employees of two VantageOne branches are to return to work for two weeks in a move the union says is designed to limit the effect of the strike on branch members.
"Our members have been adamant that they want to minimize the impact on the people in the community who have been very supportive through the first week of the job action," Christy Slusarenko, vice-president of the MoveUP union which represents the striking employees, said in a release.
But credit union management says it has adopted a "fair and financially prudent approach" in contract talks and has offered an agreement that includes pay raises despite the organization's finances being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is unfortunate that our employees have chosen to strike at a time when the pandemic has put so many people out of work and so many businesses are struggling to stay afloat," the credit union says on its website.
The strike began Dec. 14 after employees voted unanimously to reject the employer's latest contract offer. The two branches have been shut since then.
The union says the dispute is about, among other things, ensuring work within the branch is performed by members of the bargaining unit and not non-union staff. Union leaders also accuse credit union management of trying to "circumvent the labour relations code".
"The people we have talked to while on the picket line have told us that preserving good jobs in the community is important," striking worker Erik Grebliunas said in the union release.
But the credit union says on its website "We are not management heavy", saying the branches have 16 "leaders" among a workforce of 84 employees which it says is "very reasonable" for an organization of its size.
Current pay for employees begins at $19.90 an hour and tops out at $44.91 an hour, and both full- and part-time workers have an "excellent health benefits plan, an RRSP program, and paid sick days", the credit union says.
"VantageOne is also proud that it has avoided layoffs during the pandemic," president and chief executive officer Glenn Benischek writes in a message on the credit union website.
Unionized workforces in Canada's banking and financial service sector are extremely rare. The only bank with a unionized workforce, that accounts for 38% of its staff, is the Montreal-based Laurentian Bank of Canada.
VantageOne Credit Union's workforce has been unionized since 1979.