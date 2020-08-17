A woman charged with second-degree murder in a 2017 Vernon slaying pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser crime of manslaughter.
Alisia Adams of the BC Prosecution Service confirmed the plea by Jacqueline Nicole Leavins. She now faces sentencing on Dec. 11.
Leavins was one of two people arrested in October 2018 and charged with murder in connection with the July 2017 killing of Willy Bartz in Vernon. Bartz was found dead in his apartment at Sun Dance Suites.
InfoNews has reported the second person arrested in the killing, Richard William Fairgrieve, has been found unfit to stand trial due to a stroke.
There is no minimum jail time for manslaughter.