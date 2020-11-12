The brother of a Kelowna man arrested for a murder in Alberta is still wanted for the same offence.
Alberta RCMP say Adam Pearson, 26, is on the lam and has not been located.
He and his brother Benjamin, 25, face first-degree murder charges for October 2019 killing of Cody Michaloski, 28.
Michaloski’s body was found in a Grande Prairie apartment building in the early morning of Oct. 13, 2019. At the time, police said there was no concern for public safety.
On May 27, local RCMP executed a pair of search warrants and arrested Benjamin Pearson in Kelowna.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for Adam Pearson.
Anyone who sees Adam Pearson is advised not to approach him, but to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Pearson is described as five-foot-nine, 166 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police say he may have tried to alter his appearance, including dying his hair. He is known to have ties to the Toronto area, and throughout B.C. and Alberta. Information provided to date is that he uses AirBnBs and hotel/motels, and might go by the nickname “Red.”