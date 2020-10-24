Norm Letnick is well on his way to becoming one of the longest serving MLAs ever in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.
Letnick won his fourth term in Saturday’s provincial election with more than 55% of the votes counted.
During a Zoom call, the newly re-elected MLA told supporters not to be upset by results Saturday night that projected an NDP majority.
“Don’t be sad, don’t be depressed, be happy we won Kelowna-Lake Country,” he said. “The most important lesson is to be surrounded by great people.”
Letnick has been serving provincially in the high-profile role of Opposition health critic.
In an interview with The Daily Courier on Saturday night, Letnick said he hadn’t given up hope that the BC Liberals could still form government when the final results, which include mail-in ballots, are announced in mid-November.
He said he’d like to hang on to the health portfolio, but with one change: “I hope I’m given the role of health minister because there’s hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted,” he said.
No matter who forms government, Letnick is on his way to a notable achievement. At the end of this four-year term, he will become the second-longest serving MLA here, behind former B.C. premier W.A.C. Bennett.
“I’m not trying to compare myself to Wacky Bennet—I’m not even anywhere close to the person he was—but just in terms of tenure, it’s interesting to see that,” he said. “One of those Trivial Pursuit questions.”
To campaign amidst COVID-19, Letnick took a unique approach. He parked his camper van in neighbourhoods throughout the riding to meet with voters.
“I’ve knocked on thousands of doors in the past and felt that the public knew I had the work ethic to do that again if I had to,” he said. “But in this case because of COVID, I thought it would be safer if I just let them come to me rather than go to them.”
The main issues provincially he heard from voters were COVID-19, health care, and the ICBC monopoly. Locally, he said safety is a big issue, particularly in Rutland, and transportation improvements, including the Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection.
Preliminary results showed NDP candidate Justin Kulik came second with about 25% of the vote; the BC Green Party’s John Janmaat took about 16%. Two other candidates—Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo and independent Silverado Socrates—split the remaining 3.5%.
There are still a lot of votes to be counted in the riding. More than 10,000 people (about 20% of registered voters) cast ballots in advance polls.
As for his final thoughts on the night, Letnick was thankful.
“Thank you to all the voters. It’s a great privilege to be able to serve them for four years. Thank you to all our volunteers. Thank you to the other candidates that ran in the election, their teams as well,” he said.