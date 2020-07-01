A soggy month for the Okanagan ended with a real drenching in Vernon.
The North Okanagan city had 72 mm of rain in June, well above the long-term average for the month of 48 mm.
The wettest day in Vernon last month was the last one, when more than17 mm of rain fell on Tuesday.
Environment Canada does not provide daily precipitation information for Kelowna or Penticton on its website.
However, the average temperature during June in Kelowna was a degree cooler than normal, at 16.2 C compared to 17.2 C.
With Canada Day, the cool trend has continued with a forecast high under cloudy, showery skies with a maximum forecast high of 16 C.
Temperatures will range from 22 C to 27 C between Friday and Monday, with a mix of sun and cloud.