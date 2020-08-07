Amenities will soon be enhanced at Rutland Centennial Park.
Construction will start next week on an event stage, basketball court, ultimate frisbee field, a junior soccer pitch, and outdoor ping pong tables. Landscaping improvements will also be made.
A washroom will be added to the park this fall.
The City of Kelowna acquired the 2.5 ha park from a Rutland community society five years ago. Improvements made to date include a sportsfield, playground, garden, and walking paths.
Some Rutland residents have complained about what they regard as the slow pace of development at the park. But the city says the project is moving along relatively quickly compared to other recreational initiatives across Kelowna.