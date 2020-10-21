Kelowna RCMP are investigating the death of cattle on Postill Lake Road.
On Sunday, someone called police about two dead cattle about 2.5 km up the gravel portion of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna.
Officers attended and located the animals.
The owner of the cattle has been identified and has confirmed they were on the open range in the area.
“These cattle were not harvested, and it is believed they may have been struck by a vehicle,” says Cpl. Cory Lepine of the Livestock Section of the RCMP. “We are attempting to determine how they came to their death and are appealing to the public for assistance.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.