The Kelowna Legion, like all other branches in B.C., will be closed on what should be the organization's most reverential day.
Local officials have received word from the B.C. and Yukon Legion Command that the Bertram Street building must be shut for Nov. 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Because of the rising Covid numbers, it's been decided it's just not safe to open the building at all on Remembrance Day," branch president John Sokolowski said Tuesday.
"And, honestly, we're expecting we're going to be told soon we'll have to shut down completely, just like we were between March and June," Sokolowski said.
Complete closure of the branch is the latest development in the evolving series of plans for local observance of Remembrance Day. First, there was the idea of an invitation-only service at the Cenotaph in City Park.
But that was changed in favour of an indoor service with limited numbers at the Legion building. With that back-up plan now scrubbed, the Legion will present a pre-recorded, 20-minute service on the organization's website.
The service was filmed Monday at the Cenotaph and was being prepared Tuesday for the online broadcast.
In related news, the Legion expects its annual wreath and poppy campaign - which typically draws close to $200,000 in donations - could be down as much as 30 to 40 per cent his year.
"We just haven't been able to get as many volunteers out into the community with trays this year," Sokolowski said.