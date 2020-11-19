The first pot shop in the last Okanagan town to authorize such businesses could soon open.
Council will be asked Tuesday to endorse a cannabis store in the Edgewater building at the corner of Beach Avenue and 2nd Street.
Although cannabis was legalized in October 2017, Peachland has only recently adopted a framework for staff to evaluate and score proposals for pot shops.
Town staff previously said they were getting as many as 10 inquiries a week from people interested in opening a cannabis store in Peachland.
However, only one complete submission was received during an application window that was open in September and October.
"Though there was a fair amount of interest by business owners in obtaining a licence for a non-medicinal cannabis retail store in Peachland, the availability of commercial retail space has become a limiting factor," planning director Darin Schaal writes in a report to council.
The application, from Budding Creations Cannabis Corp., scored the maximum 150 points on the town's evaluation criteria. It was assessed on such things as overall business model, security and strategy to deal with any complaints that may arise.
The applicants have already received approval as "fit and proper" from the BC Liquor Distribution and Cannabis Branch.
Town council has previously stipulated there will be only two pot shops in Peachland, one rationale being that's how many liquor stores there are in the community.
A January 2019 town-commissioned poll found only a slight majority of townsfolk favoured allowing cannabis stores in Peachland.
Provincial law gives municipalities the right to regulate such enterprises, or ban them completely. There are about 40 pot shops now open in the Okanagan.