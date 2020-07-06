A man who assaulted people on a Kalamalka Lake pier then threatened police was taken down by a Taser.
Police were called to the Kal Pier where an altercation between two men had been reported. A man was knocked unconscious and fell into the water, where he was rescued by witnesses.
The suspect continued to assault people on the pier, police said.
When police arrived to arrest him, the suspect fled to the train trestle over Kalamalka Road.
“The suspect was in a highly agitated state, standing at the top of the trestle and was screaming at police that he would kill them," said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The officers on scene attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally and encouraged the man to give himself up peacefully.”
"Given the dangerous location and the suspect’s level of aggression, officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, which successfully caused a neural muscular incapacitation of the suspect," a police news release said. "This permitted officers to take the suspect into custody without further incident or injury to the suspect or the officers involved."
A 27-year-old Vernon man was arrested.
One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Stephanie Buchanan at 250-545-7171.