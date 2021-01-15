Dozens of homes in Kelowna's tallest high-rise would be marketed toward middle-income earners and the "working poor", the developer says.
The 46-storey project, called '2020' and proposed for Bertram Street near Bernard Avenue, would be a tower "unlike any other in Kelowna", New Town Architecture claims in a development application now under review by city planners.
"The vertical integration of housing for a variety of modest income families is blended with conventional market apartments, rental apartments, and co-living homes," the submission states.
"Living in 2020 is an integrated social experience supported by a daycare with outdoor play space and interactive social commons on the rooftop and podium terraces," it says.
A height variance is needed to fulfill the project's ambitious aims and make it feasible to build, New Town says. The current height limit for the property, at 1464-1476 Bertram St. is only 12 storeys.
At a proposed height of 46 storeys, '2020' would be 140 metres, or 460 ft. tall. There are only 12 buildings taller than that in Vancouver.
While the '2020' developer's proposal acknowledges the requested height variance is "significant'", it points out the 280-suite would be directly across the street from the 'Bernard Block', a three-storey project approved by council that includes towers of 33, 26, and 17 storeys.
Plans show the top 30 storeys of '2020' would be conventional high-rise suites offered at going-market rates. Homes in another downtown high-rise, the recently-completed Ella building on Ellis Street, are currently selling for between $650,000 and $1 million.
But the lower 10 floors of the proposed project would have 70 purpose-built rental homes consisting of studios, one- and two-bedroom units. A form of air zoning would ensure the suites remain as rentals forever and are not stratified and sold as condos.
"As dedicated rental homes in perpetuity through zoning, these homes would provide affordable living indefinitely," the development application says.
"The future residents will likely include many people working in downtown Kelowna. This group will include the working poor and previously excluded. For the first time, downtown employees that are support staff, delivery agents, or a single mom making her way, they could call 2020 home," the application says.
Plans also show 9,000 sq.-ft. of commercial space at ground level: "This space will bring more jobs into the downtown core and lower the city's collective carbon footprint."
There is currently no date for when city council will consider the project.