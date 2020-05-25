The way was cleared Monday for a new supportive housing project in downtown Kelowna to proceed with city council's decision to provide the necessary land.
The three-storey modular building, with 38 suites, will be built in the 1000 block of Ellis Street in the downtown north end.
Funded by BC Housing and managed by the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, the project is intended to provide stable and supportive housing for homeless people.
"This is one more step forward in the city's work toward accomplishing the Journey Home (homelessness) strategy," Coun. Luke Stack said. "The urgency of getting these units on board for this fall is the key.
"This will be a great addition to the portfolio of housing that's been built over the last few years to try and get people off the street and into housing," Stack said.
The city bought the properties in March of this year for $1.8 million. The land is being provided to BC Housing for the nominal yearly rent of $1.
"This is critically important to our town and the vision we're working towards," said Coun. Charlie Hodge.
The provincial government has asked the City of Kelowna to set aside the rezoning process, including the holding of a public hearing, that would normally apply for the project. The current industrial zoning does not allow for residential uses.
Provincial officials made the request to set aside the normal rezoning process because they say the need is urgent to provide housing for homeless people, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue before council on Monday was whether to approve the 10-year-lease and no councillors commented directly on the plan to exclude the public from the rezoning process.
While previous supportive housing projects have attracted considerable public opposition, with critics raising concerns about possible neighbourhood impacts, Coun. Mohini Singh suggested the community mood has changed.
"When we first started building supportive housing projects, there was such a public outcry and I think we as a community have grown to recognize that this is an absolute must," she said.
"We're dealing with a problem together, and this is one huge leap toward looking for a solution," she said. "It's like COVID-19, we're in this together."