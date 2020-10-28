A new development on the lower slope of Knox Mountain has been approved by Kelowna city council.
The all-rental project will consist of four five-storey buildings with a total of 238 residential units in the 1400 block of Cara Glen Court off Clifton Road.
Variances relating to building height, width, and setbacks were approved by councillors on Tuesday despite opposition being expressed by some citizens during a public hearing.
Many aspects of the project were praised by councillors, including an over-provision of parking, attractive landscaping, amenities for residents and appealing design style.
"It's acceptable. Good actually, not just acceptable," said Coun. Luke Stack.
"We need diverse housing opportunities in our city," said Coun. Mohini Singh.
"We have a rental deficit in our city, so any rentals are welcome," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.
Coun. Charlie Hodge cast the lone vote agains the project. "It's too big and there's not enough green in my mind," Hodge said. "I want to see nothing but world-class developments built in my community.:
Mayor Colin Basran declared a conflict because he said he and his wife own a nearby property.
The project developer is Kerkhoff Construction.