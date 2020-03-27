Health orders can now be enforced by bylaw officers, the City of Penticton announced Friday.
Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release the new powers are “intended to allow our team of bylaw officers to help with enforcing the closure of public spaces and take that burden off of the RCMP.”
“I urge everyone to follow the orders and to not put yourselves or others at risk.”
Any questions or concerns related to amenities in the city, such as parks, playgrounds or sports fields, are to be directed to bylaw services at 250-490-2440 or bylaw@penticton.ca.
“We are asking citizens to use their judgment and only report infractions where groups are blatantly gathering in public spaces and ignoring the requirements for social distancing,” said bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert.
“In more serious cases, bylaw officers will be providing information to provincial health officers for further investigation.”
The city plans to keep the new regulations in place as long as the provincial declaration of a state of emergency is in place.