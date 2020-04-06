The City of West Kelowna is bracing for a possible surge in property tax defaults by boosting its credit line by $4 million.
Increasing the credit line from $2 million to $6 million would give the municipality the cash it needs to cover various expenses in case tax revenue falls dramatically, city officials say.
Council will be asked Tuesday to approve a bylaw that's required to make the change.
"This bylaw is especially important during the COVID-19 crisis in order to mitigate the potential for tax payment defaults," reads part of a report to council from finance director Warren Everton.
Everton also says many municipalities of West Kelowna's size already have a credit line of about $6 million. The bank the city deals with has already approved the $4 million increase, but council endorsement is still required.
If the city has to draw on the newly-boosted credit line because of a cash shortage, the interest charges will have "only a small impact" on the city's finances, Everton says because the prime rate has recently been reduced by the Bank of Canada in a bid to offset widespread economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a separate report to council, city manager Paul Gipps says staff have been working during the past two weeks to "identify a number of areas where financial relief could be given to the community."
Staff are considering cost reductions, penalty deferments and tax reductions, Gipps says, adding that more specific information will be presented to council "in the weeks ahead."