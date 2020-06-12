Fewer foreign students in Central Okanagan Public Schools this fall could lead to larger class sizes and fewer courses for Canadian kids.
Families of 573 students from other countries paid almost $15,000 in tuition this year, generating a total of $5.8 million in extra revenue for the Kelowna-area school district.
But the program for foreign students only cost $1.9 million to operate, so the district had almost $3.9 million to direct elsewhere.
More than half of that money was spent on hiring more teachers to reduce class sizes across the district, and on providing high school course options that would not otherwise exist, according to a report going to trustees next Wednesday.
The report says there is uncertainty currently about how many foreign students will attend Kelowna-area schools in the fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The report says there have been "some cancellations" of foreign student registrations for the 2020-21 school year, but officials are optimistic that a significant number will return to Kelowna.
"Consultants from around the world have acknowledged the tremendous efforts of the district and the quality of care that continues to be delivered. Applications for the coming year continue to be received and processed," school district staff write in the report to trustees.