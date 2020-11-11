Bereft of spectators, Kelowna's Remembrance Day service still resonated with history, emotion, and gratitude for the lives lost to preserve freedom.
The Cenotaph plaza in City Park was quiet on Nov. 11, with the traditional observance cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held a scaled-down service on Monday, recorded it, and presented it on their website, starting just before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day.
"A very different Remembrance Day this year," service presenter Michael Loewen said. "But one of the things that doesn't change is the respect and the memories we hold for those who have served, and for those who continue to serve."
The service normally draws hundreds of people, but the one conducted this year involved only Legion members, local dignitaries, and an honour guard made up of four uniformed and masked soldiers from the B.C. Dragoons.
"This year, we come together virtually," Loewen said, using a phrase that has come to be synonymous with many aspects of life in this year of the pandemic.
Approximately two million Canadians have served in the military in the past century, with 117,000 dying in wars. "They gave their lives and their futures so that we may live in peace," Loewen said.
Absent the gentle murmuring that arises even from a crowd gathered to pay their respects, the complete silence during parts of this year's online Remembrance Day service was striking, and fitting.
The stillness was interspersed with the elements of a traditional service, including the sounding of the Lament, the recitation of In Flanders Fields, the laying of wreaths, and the offering of a prayer.
"At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, time stands still for a moment as we remember and we are thankful for the sacrifice of many, for lives given in war that a world would be free and at peace," said Legion Padre Rev. David Ryttersgaard.
He referred to the 240 names carved into the granite column of the City Park Cenotaph listing those men from Kelowna who died in the First World War and the Second World War.
"These names are precious," Ryttersgaard said, "their sacrifice absolute."