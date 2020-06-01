Some portable classrooms will soon be on the move as Central Okanagan Public Schools accommodates changing student enrolment patterns.
There are already 107 portables in use across the Kelowna-based school district and there's a proposal to add 18 more in the next three years.
Schools most in need of portables to handle increasing student numbers are Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary in West Kelowna, which is projected to get six new portables, Dr. Knox Middle (with five more), and North Glenmore Elementary (with three additional portables).
Conversely, declining enrolment at Anne McClymont Elementary should see the removal of six portables over the next three years, and Casorso Elementary should also lose a portable.
"Movement and installation of portable classrooms traditionally occurs between May and August, in order for them to be ready in September," reads part of a report going to school trustees on Wednesday.
For the coming year, four portables will be moved from Anne McClymont and shifted to Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary (two), North Glenmore Elementary (two), and Const. Neil Bruce Middle School and Shannon Lake Elementary (one apiece).
Okanagan Mission Secondary has the dubious distinction of having the most portables, with 12, and Rutland Middle School has 11.
Total student enrolment across the district is predicted to rise from 22,666 currently to 23,602 in 2022.
A problem is looming at Kelowna Secondary School, which currently has eight portables. Student enrolment at KSS is expected to rise to more than 1,900 students by 2022, but there is no more space on which to put portables.
"A (future) decision will be needed to address the shortfall of space," the report states.