Police sirens, drums, and applause provided an eclectic soundtrack to a heartfelt tribute to health care workers Saturday night in Kelowna.
Twenty-seven police vehicles, including cruisers and ghost cars, along with eight trucks from the fire department rolled along Pandosy Street in front of Kelowna General Hospital.
The early evening procession - watched by dozens of people who gathered on the sidewalks to cheer, clap, and wave flags - was intended as a way to thank doctors, nurses and other health care workers on the frontline of the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic .
“This event has been inspired by the utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation the Kelowna RCMP have for our health care professionals who have been tasked with a difficult job during the challenges of the pandemic,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Kube said.
“We wanted to show our support for everything they are doing for our community,” Kube said.
KGH is one of 17 hospitals around B.C., along with those in Penticton, Vernon, and Kamloops, designated to receive people being treated for COVID-19. Six such patients are now being treated at hospitals in the region served by Interior Health.
Province-wide, 81 COVID-19 patients are in B.C. hospitals, 52 of them in intensive care. That represents a doubling of ICU patients since Friday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday there’s been a change in practice at B.C. hospitals, with COVID-19 patients being moved into intensive care units and connected to respirators sooner than had been the case.
“As more people have been entering hospital, we are seeing an increase in people going into ICU and being put onto a ventilator sooner rather than later, because that seems to improve the outcomes,” Henry said.
No update on COVID-19 patient numbers will be provided by the province on Sunday. The next scheduled update is Monday afternoon.
