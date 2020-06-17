The clunk-clunk-clunk of a drilling rig has been welcome noise for people worried about the parched ponds at the end of Hall Road.
A contractor finished boring a hole 80 feet deep Tuesday to access groundwater that will fill the children’s fishing pond and a popular turtle pond in Mission Creek Park. The wetland was losing water after its main source shut off in March, prompting the regional district to scramble for an alternative.
“We’re doing the best we can to get things done here so we can have the water going,” said park-planning manager Wayne Darlington. “We’ll have an operational well here not too far down the road.”
Residents, anglers and nature-lovers complained in April the wetland was drying up after the City of Kelowna took over the water supply from the area’s irrigation district. The regional district, which manages the park, was forced to stretch 200 metres of hose line from Mission Creek to pump water into the turtle pond and use chemical hockey pucks to filter the chlorine out of city water that gushed into the fishing pond.
Now that Cyclone Drilling has built the new well, residents are relieved the stopgap measures to sustain the ponds may be ending.
“I’m very happy they’re getting on it and they made it a priority. The regional district is doing everything it can to get it done,” said Kim Pritchard, a resident who helped lobby for the changes. “Having water there will certainly help the turtles and frogs.”
The province requires the regional district to obtain a conservation water licence to use groundwater for the ponds, which should happen “fairly quickly,” Darlington said. A pump should be installed within a week, said park planner Sandy Mah. The tallest order will be convincing Fortis BC to install a 200-amp service in the coming weeks to power the pump.
“Sometimes they’ve got a lot of stuff on their plates. We’re tying to get them to work as quickly as possible,” Darlington said.
Once the power source is installed the pump will pull groundwater into the fishing pond, which at one point was more than a meter below normal. There should be enough water to spill downstream into a small pond that’s now dry and continue flowing into the turtle pond, which has drained to its lowest point in more than a decade.
The extra electricity could be used in future to power a washroom by a small parking lot at the far end of Hall Road, and operate power gates, Darlington said.
“We want people to experience different areas (of the park) so we want to spread people out.”
A crew took away the hose line that helped replenish the turtle pond last week. Workers may use a power generator to pump water from the new well if the power source is delayed. The goal is to have the well powered by electricity by mid-July, he said.
The budget for the project is $65,000, an amount approved in the district’s five-year financial plan adopted this spring. Once the water flows again, the pump will likely operate around the clock at first.
“We’ll probably have to run it for quite a while once we get things started,” Darlington said. “When we have fish in the pond next year, that will be the celebration.”
Some residents with private wells are concerned that by tapping into local groundwater to fill the ponds, the regional district may deplete their own water supply. The aquifer is large enough to sustain the demand, said Mah.