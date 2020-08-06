More than 1,500 British Columbians are now in self-isolation, waiting to see if they develop COVID-19 as a result of close contact with an infected person.
But people should bear in mind that overall virus transmission rates remain low across B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
"We have kept and continue to keep our community transmission in B.C. low. That is incredibly important, Henry said Thursday.
"Even with the numbers that we have seen this week, obviously they're higher than I would like to see. But we know where these transmission events are happening," Henry said.
Forty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of people infected in B.C. since the onset of the pandemic to 3,881.
Only one of the new cases was confirmed in the Interior Health region, making the total in this part of the province 385.
In recent weeks, Health Minister Adrian Dix, COVID-19 cases have been rising "disproportionately" in the Vancouver metro area health regions after a spike in infections in July across the Interior Health region.
"Those increasing number of cases are obviously of concern because our success in all that we do . . . depends on us learning from these times, changing our behaviours, and accepting a new normal where we're continuing to be able to engage and be happy and enjoy the summer, but have to deal with COVID-19," Dix said.
Currently, 1,518 people are in self-isolation across B.C. as a result of their previous close contact with those who've been diagnosed with COVID-19, Dix said.
Many of those exposure concerns are linked to parties held and attended largely by young people in Kelowna around Canada Day.
"This means they're not working, not working out, not going out, and causing them and their families significant anxiety," Dix said. "Large private parties come with huge public consequences.
"Large groups, over an extended time period, are the biggest welcome mat there is for COVID-19, and it's time to stop putting out that welcome mat," Dix said. "That's enough, now."