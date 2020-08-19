Crews on the ground and in the air were fighting a pitched battle Wednesday morning as the Christie Mountain wildfire crept within metres of some of the 319 properties under evacuation south of Penticton.
Fire departments from around the South Okanagan were called out at 1 a.m. Wednesday to assist with structural protection in the evacuation zone, the Oliver Fire Department said in an update on its Facebook page.
“The OFD was able to send its water tender in addition to the engine already on scene. OFD crews held a strong defensive perimeter throughout the night in their assigned area. Relief crews from Oliver will be heading out to replace those members that held the line throughout the night,” the post stated.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the blaze at 1,000 hectares – 10 square kilometres. It is burning in the hills above Eastside Road the entire 12-kilometre length of Skaha Lake between Okanagan Falls and Penticton.
“The winds were variable overnight which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some Rank 3 fire behaviour,” which indicates a “vigourous” surface fire” with an “organized flame front (and) moderate rate of spread,” the BCWS said in its update.
Crews’ efforts Wednesday morning were focused on the Heritage Hills subdivision and others near it, which are perched on a steep hillside overlooking Skaha Lake about six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls.
From across the lake, lights from emergency vehicles could be seen on residential roads in the evacuation zone while several helicopters were dropping water on the fire.
Much of the area is shrouded in smoke and there have been no reports yet of any structures lost.
Approximately 3,700 homes in the southeast part of Penticton remain under an evacuation alert issued at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by the city. Another 117 homes in the Upper Carmi area west of Penticton are under an alert issued at 10 p.m. Tuesday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
It was the RDOS emergency operations centre that issued the evacuation order for 319 properties around 5 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the fire started. The BC Wildfire Service has sent a specialized team to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.