Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase at Kelowna-area schools, with three more reporting either staff or students have been infected.
Single cases were reported Monday at North Glenmore Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Casorso Elementary.
At both South Kelowna and Casorso, the affected person was at the school on both Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. No information has been provided to parents from North Glenmore as to when the affected person was at the school.
Interior Health is conducting contact tracing to see which other staff and students might have been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of the new infections.
"If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19," school superintendent Kevin Kaardal says in a letter posted on the schools' websites.
"Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway," Kaardal said.
There have now been COVID-19 cases at 10 schools in the Kelowna area, most of them being reported in the past few days.
Only one - at a French language school on Lequime Road - has been declared to be an outbreak, however, with transmissions happening within the school. It was shut for two weeks but has now re-opened.
The rest are considered 'exposures', with no information as of yet on whether transmission of the virus occurred within the school.
On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry sought to allay parents' concerns about increasing numbers of COVID-19 exposures at schools around the province.
"We see very little transmission in schools, so that tells us that the layers (of protection) that we have in place in schools are working," Henry said.
"So right now what we need to do is to focus on reducing transmission in the community, to protect the important aspects of schools, and that includes classroom schooling," Henry said.
Henry suggested schools should eliminate or scale-back extracurricular activities not essential to learning, specifically citing classes like dancing and music.
"Let's focus on keeping those essential things going that we know are important for our children's learning and growth and future," Henry said.
Asked if there is a possibility of a return to online schooling, Henry did not answer directly but said that "online learning is a challenge for many children around this province".
Seventy-five schools in Surrey have had COVID-19 exposures, and there have been 38 exposures at schools in Vancouver.