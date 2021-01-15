Following an old tradition, firefighters pushed their new fire truck into the Big White fire hall recently to complete a ceremony launching the new unit.
The 78-foot long Rosenbauer Viper Aerial ladder truck, which arrived this month, has been five years in the planning.
The truck’s hydraulic all-wheel drive system means first responders can get to fires and other emergencies even in deep snow at the top of a mountain in winter.
“The ladder truck provides the capacity to protect the taller structures that are in place as well as future development,” said Vicki Gee, area director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.
The truck replaces a 25-year-old fire engine and brings the total apparatus count at Big White Fire Department to one ladder truck, one engine, one rescue truck, one bush/CAFS (Compressed Air Foam System) truck and three support vehicles.