Accused murderer Tejwant Danjou did not mean to kill his wife in a West Kelowna motel room, his lawyer says.
"It really goes to intent," Donna Turko said Friday as the evidentiary phase of Danjou's trial for second-degree murder ended in a Kelowna courtroom. "Everything else is pretty much admitted."
The Crown and defence will present their final submissions to Judge Alison Beames next Friday.
Proceedings on Friday were brief and involved only the viewing of a three-minute cellphone video made by Danjou on May 7, 2018 as he and his common-law wife Rama Gauravarapu flew home from Las Vegas.
Danjou earlier told a psychiatrist hired by his defence team that the video provided evidence of his wife's infidelity, and showed her engaged in sexual activity with the passenger seated next to her.
But the video played in court showed no such thing. Appearing to have been made surreptitiously by Danjou, the perspective was mostly upside down, with only fleeting glimpses of other people. The fold-down tray in front of Danjou featured prominently and the screen was dark for several stretches.
Some snippets of conversation, in Engish and Hindi were audible, and at one point, Danjou said, "Tsk, tsk, tsk."
No comment on the video was offered by Turko or by the two lawyers for the Crown, Michael Lefubure and Simone McCallum.
Danjou was a Lower Mainland realtor, and Gauravarapu was a financial planner for RBC. The two were on a wine holiday in the Okanagan in July 2018.
The Crown says Danjou had a history of violence, alcoholism and extreme jealousy, and killed Gauravarapu during a heated argument in a room at the Best Western Wine Country Inn in West Kelowna. After being called to the motel, police found Danjou hiding in a dumpster, covered in blood.
The defence produced a witness, forensic psychiatrist Todd Tomita, who testified that he believed Danjou suffered increasingly severe and emotional delusions about Gauravarapu's fidelity in the months leading up to her death.