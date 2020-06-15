A residents association has expressed strong opposition to a five-storey mixed-use development proposed for a site that's kitty-corner to Kelowna General Hospital.
The project is out-of-keeping with the neighbourhood, is far too large, and will worsen traffic on Pandosy Street, the Kelowna South Central Association of Neighborhoods says.
"This is a massive development. The developer should be denied all of the variances requested, particularly increased site coverage and height," Penelope Pearson of KSCAN says in the group's letter of opposition.
Group president Erica Bell-Lowther says the project would have serious, long-term negative impacts for Kelowna if council votes next Tuesday to grant the necessary variances.
The proposal does not meet the objectives of the city's health district zone, which is designed to encourage the creation of some commercial premises that have a health focus, KSCAN says.
"The development does not substantially meet the primary purpose of the HD2 zone, of supporting Kelowna General Hospital. It is largely retail, hotel, restaurant, and parking," the group's letter states.
Other objections include the "ugly" look of a large parkade, shadowing of adjacent properties, and the developer's removal of three affordable housing units that were previously planned as part of the project.
Features of the proposal include a 74-room hotel, 35,000 square feet of commercial space, and preservation of a 107-year-old heritage home.
"Ultimately, the benefits of the redevelopment of the site and the development's commitment to the heritage component are a positive contribution to the Health District," municipal planners write in their assessment of the project, and they recommend council grant the necessary variances.
The matter will be decided by city councillors on June 23, with an anticipated start time on the agenda of 8:45 p.m. All interested members of the public can address councillors before a decision is made.