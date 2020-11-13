The Salvation Army’s 2020 Kettle Campaign kicks off today.
Many of the traditional fundraising events that support the annual Christmas campaign have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
And yet, the need is as great as ever.
“This has been a hard year for many in our community” said Capt. Darryl Burry, executive director for the Kelowna Salvation Army. “The impacts of COVID-19 have been far reaching and we have seen a 61% increase in the number of individuals and families reaching out for support. As Christmas approaches, we believe that those numbers will only continue to climb.”
The Kettle Campaign's success depends on an “army of volunteers” who ring bells at donation kettles around the city. The volunteers will be wearing personal protective equipment as they work two-hour shifts from today to Dec. 24.
Lots of shifts are available for volunteers. Go to kelownasalvationarmy.ca, email kettles@kelsa.ca or call 250-860-2329, ext. 113, to volunteer.
People can donate at the kettles or bring new toys and food to Salvation Army locations at 1480 Sutherland Ave. or 200 Rutland Rd. S.
The West Kelowna Salvation Army also kicks off its kettle campaign today. Volunteers can contact kettle campaign co-ordinator Cheryl Thurston at Cheryl.Thurston@salvationarmy.ca or call 250-258-RING (7464).