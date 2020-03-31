A 29-year-old Kelowna man has been charged with assault after a Kelowna Transit bus driver was hit Saturday at the Queensway Exchange.
Police were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and arrested a suspect, Dustin Webber. He’s been in custody since.
Police aren’t releasing if the bus driver was struck once or repeatedly.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries and didn’t have to go to hospital by ambulance.
No other circumstances of the assault were released by police.
The investigation is ongoing.
The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.
It’s the fourth assault of a Kelowna Transit bus driver in seven years.
In 2013, there were two assaults, including a bus driver’s jaw being broken when a passenger punched him repeatedly in the head because he wouldn’t stop at an undesignated area near Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.
In 2017, a female driver was assaulted at midday on board a bus stopped at the Highway 97 South and Hudson Road exchange.
This assault prompted a call by the Amalgamated Transit Union to outfit all buses with acrylic plastic shields to protect drivers.
A shield that went through a trial run in 2016 received mixed reviews from transit operators, so a new type of shield was developed and tested in Victoria and Kelowna in 2018 and 2019.
In the meantime, all Kelowna Transit buses were outfitted with closed-circuit TV cameras as a deterrent and to record any inappropriate or violent behaviour.
The new shield is built into all new buses as of the end of 2019.
Retrofitting is underway now so all remaining 650 transit buses in the province will have the shields by the end of the year.
In April 2019, Kelowna bus driver Peter Lansing was kicked in the head multiple times and knocked unconscious as he drove a bus with 20 passengers near the intersection of Rutland and McCurdy roads.
The bus crashed into a wall, but no one was hurt in the collision.