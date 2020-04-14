Three more people associated with a West Kelowna agricultural business have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings to 23 the number of foreign or domestic farm workers employed by Bylands Nurseries who have the disease. All are self-isolating.
The update was provided Tuesday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who added that there are now 141 people in the Interior Health region with COVID-19, up from 136 on Monday.
Province-wide, 24 more British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, making the total 1,517. There are outbreaks at 21 long-term care facilities, none in Interior Health, with 165 residents and 124 staff testing positive.
Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported, for a total of 72. The most recent deaths were people who had been residents of long-term care facilities in the Vancouver area.
Currently 134 British Columbians are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, a number that has little changed in the past week, and down from a peak of 149 in early April.
More than 4,700 beds across B.C. are currently vacant in the event COVID-19 patient numbers were to soar. The vacancies have been created by cancellation of almost 14,000 scheduled procedures and early discharges.
But Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed Tuesday that many surgical procedures are still going ahead.
During the same period when 13,938 procedures were cancelled, 8,221 surgeries went ahead in B.C. hospitals. "What that tells you is that people are continuing to work in other aspects of the health care system," Dix said.
There were anecdotal reports across B.C. over the Easter long weekend about many people ignoring advice to stay home and making unnecessary trips to popular vacation designations like Vancouver Island and the Shuswap region.
Asked if they thought some kind of firm travel ban, perhaps consisting of police manning blockades, should be created to limit unnecessary long-distance travel within B.C., both Henry and Dix didn't think such measures were necessary.
"We need to be thoughtful about people and not just assume, because you see a licence plate or you see somebody you don't recognize, that they don't have a valid reason for doing what they're doing," Henry said.
"There is no benefit, and we've seen that around the world, from trying to block people from coming into an area," she said. "It's not going to prevent the transmission of this virus necessarily. Having said that, what we want is everybody to stay home and lay low."
Dix also urged people not to be suspicious of those they might believe have travelled unnecessarily.
"Be kind, understand we don't always know other people's circumstances," Dix said. "We have to be extra vigilant about being generous in times that are difficult for everybody."