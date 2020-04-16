Flames burst from the garage and spread to part of a house in the Sandstone seniors village on Cameron Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.
Kelowna Fire Department crews got the fire under control shortly after 3:15 p.m.
“The home owner stated that he smelled smoke and went out to the garage and the front of his car was on fire and the garage was full of smoke,” said KFD Platoon Capt. Shayne Kiehlbauch.
There was heavy fire damage to the garage of the home as well as smoke and water damage.
Four engines, a rescue truck, a command vehicle and a safety truck with 18 members responded.
Two occupants of the home made it out safety and are in the care of Emergency Social Services.