A winery in Penticton closed its tasting room and restaurant Friday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, while there was another significant jump in the number of cases in a Kelowna outbreak.
Poplar Grove Winery said in a statement the employee didn’t show any symptoms of the virus, and wore gloves and a mask while at work.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately shut down the winery tasting room and the restaurant so that we could consult with the Interior Health Authority to determine the next steps to ensure the safety of our valued guests and staff,” owner Tony Holler said in the statement.
“The Interior Health Authority have assured us that because of our diligent policies and safety and sanitation procedures there is no significant risk to the public or our staff, and therefore, they are not recommending testing or self-isolation of contacts,” the statement continued.
The winery will do a “terminal sanitization” to prepare for reopening Monday.
Poplar Grove recommends people with concerns who were at the Vanilla Pod restaurant from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, or Sunday, July 12, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website for guidance.
The winery is the second agriculture-related business in the South Okanagan to be knocked out of operation this week by COVID-19.
An outbreak was declared Monday at Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. in Oliver, after a domestic worker and a temporary foreign worker tested positive for the virus.
Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Friday two more people at the farm had tested positive, raising the total to four.
The cluster is believed to have stemmed from a larger outbreak in Kelowna, which had sickened 35 people as of Friday, up from 27 a day earlier.
The Kelowna cluster is believed to be connected to private parties held at two resorts – Discovery Bay and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge – in and around Canada Day.
“This is one of the more concerning issues to us, because we know there have been a number of events that have happened there, and we need people to start thinking about how they will socialize safely in the coming weeks,” said Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.
Henry reported a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the provincial tally to 3,198. The case count for Interior Health rose by 12 to 235, with about half of them in the Okanagan.
Of all the confirmed cases in B.C., just 207 were considered active Friday and 18 people were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported Friday, leaving the toll at 189.
Later on Friday afternoon, Kelowna General Hospital confirmed six of its employees contacted COVID-19.
The cases are connected to the outbreak from the private parties around Canada Day.
KGH said its services aren't affected and no patients have been exposed to the virus.