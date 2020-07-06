Okanagan College will not follow the example of its Victoria counterpart and close its continuing education department.
In a reply to an emailed question from The Daily Courier, college spokesman Allan Coyle said: "The answer is no – we have no plans to shut our Continuing Studies and Corporate Training department."
Last week, the Victoria Times Colonist reported Camosun College was shutting its continuing education department and laying off staff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When they run well, in normal times, (continuing education) makes a small profit,” Geoff Wilmshurst, Camosun’s vice-president of partnerships, said in an interview. “But when we can’t have face-to-face or that is extremely limited, you can’t get enough people in a virtual classroom to make it viable financially.”
Continuing education consists of programs offered to the public, generally over a short time frame.
Wilmshurst said Camosun College expects increased financial pressure in the fall and has been looking for ways to reduce costs.
The University of Victoria and Royal Roads University will still offer continuing education online, the Times Colonist reported.
— With files from the Victoria Times-Colonist