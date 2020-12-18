Hundreds of Kelowna's homeless residents will have Christmas Dinner brought to them this year.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gospel Mission shelter on Leon Avenue will not be open to the public for its annual Christmas feast.
But the special holiday meals will still be served directly to residents of the 60-bed shelter, and a 40-bed shelter operated by the Mission on Doyle Avenue.
As well, outreach workers from the Mission will fan out across the city, taking Christmas dinners with them.
"The outreach team will be on the road, handing out around 400 Christmas dinners to those in need," the Gospel Mission said in a Friday release.
"Some of the meals will go to partner agency shelters and transitional homes, and some to people living rough," the release states.
The Christmas meals consist of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pie topped with ice cream.
While the Gospel Mission won't be open to the public this Christmas, those who can do so are still encouraged to make a donation.
Donate online at kelownagospelmission.ca