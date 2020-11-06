The unemployment rate in Kelowna is now nearly back to pre-pandemic levels as the region posted strong job gains in October.
Across the Central Okanagan, the jobless rate fell from 8% in September to 6.2% in October, figures released today by Statistics Canada show.
In October, 2,000 more people started working in Kelowna, bringing the total number of people in the workforce to 101,400.
Both the population and the labour force — those people either working or actively looking for work — rose slightly. That means the drop in the unemployment rate was not due to people either moving away from Kelowna or becoming frustrated in a job search and giving up the hunt for work.
Greater Kelowna's unemployment rate is now the lowest of the four B.C. communities whose jobless numbers are tracked by Statistics Canada. The rate in Vancouver is 9.7%; it was 7.6% in Victoria; and it was 8.6% in Abbotsford-Mission.
The B.C. average unemployment rate is 8%, falling in October for the fifth month in a row.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in October was 8.9%, little changed from September. Employment growth slowed from the pace seen in recent months because of the re-implementation of public health measures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Statistics Canada says.
"Unlike the widespread economic shutdown implemented in March and April, these measures were targeted at businesses where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is thought to be greater, including indoor restaurants and bars and recreational facilities," Statistics Canada says.
In greater Kelowna as in the rest of B.C., however, most restaurants and bars have remained open, though with an earlier end to alcohol sales, and civic recreation facilities have remained open.
In April, 5.5 million Canadians were directly affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown. By October, the equivalent figure was 1.1 million.
Nationally, employment growth in October stalled in transportation, warehousing, and construction, Statistics Canada says, while it resumed in the retail sector. Employment exceeded pre-COVID levels in wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, and educational services.
But the ranks of the long-term unemployed — those who have been jobless for 27 weeks or more — rose 36% in September and 51% in October. The increases are "by far the sharpest recorded since comparable data became available in 1976," Statistics Canada say.
There are now more long-term unemployed in Canada than was seen at the peak of the 2008-2009 recession.