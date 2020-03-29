The City of Kelowna is still promoting ‘Neighbour Day’, in which people are encouraged to get together with people on their street, despite restrictions against public gatherings.
Tips for celebrating ‘Neighbour Day’ on May 3, as suggested Sunday on the city’s website, include staging a block party, playing road hockey, hosting a pool party, and organizing a talent show.
But all such events would run afoul of provincial restrictions against public gatherings, a measure taken to try lessen the spread of COVID-19.
“At this time, all in-person gatherings of any size are strongly discouraged,” the B.C. Centre for Disease Control states on its website.
A specific order against gatherings of indoor and outdoor events of more than 50 people has been in place since March 16. The order was issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer.
The City of Kelowna’s website does include a range of information on COVID-19 and the municipality’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including an address given Friday by Mayor Colin Basran.
Measures include the shut-down of the Parkinson rec centre and many other civic-owned facilities including City Hall itself, which is open by appointment only, as well as tennis courts, basketball courts and “other places where groups gather”, according to the website.
But the website’s main page still includes a feature promoting the fifth annual ’Neighbour Day’, a celebration intended to encourage more connections between people.
“Residents are encouraged to celebrate the day by meeting new neighbours, performing a random act of neighbourliness or by holding a neighbourhood get-together," the feature states.
Site visitors are encouraged to provide information on events happening on their street, for public posting: “Help us to see where and how many people have caught the Neighbour Day bug.”