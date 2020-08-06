A backwood's adventure for two young men ended when their vehicle crashed 20 feet down a forest services road near Kelowna.
One of the men was able to scramble up the hill to safety but the other sustained a back injury in the mishap.
Three Kelowna firefighters who are specially-trained in high angle rescues were able to bring the injured man up the hill, where he was transferred to the care of paramedics about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"It was a couple of younger fellows out for a drive," Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said Thursday.
"Their vehicle was pretty banged up in the crash, but one of them was able to get out and back up the embankment," Light said. "The other fellow was complaining about a lot of back pain, but he was conscious."
A crew from Mario's Towing hauled out the vehicle after the man was rescued.
The incident happened on the Gillard Creek forest services road, southeast of Kelowna. There is a popular network of hiking and mountain biking trails in the area.
As with most forest service roads, Gillard Creek has a gravel base, a narrow width, no concrete shoulder barriers, and occasional stretches with steep drop-offs on either side.
"If you go up to these areas, you have to know what you're in for and drive safely," Light said.