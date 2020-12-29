The onset of winter means people can expect higher energy bills, FortisBC reminds its customers.
Demand for natural gas, the most commonly used energy for space heating, triples in winter compared to summer.
Last winter, peak use for both natural gas and electricity use in B.C. was Jan. 14, 2020. On that day, it was minus 10 C in the Lower Mainland, minus 18 C in Kelowna, and minus 30 C in Prince George.
Conditions won't get anywhere near that bad in the near-term, as highs are forecast to be several degrees above freezing through Sunday, then right around zero celsius until Jan. 12.
To curb the chance of a big rise in energy bills in the winter, FortisBC says people should engage in common-sense weatherproofing strategies of their house, such as sealing gaps and cracks around doors and windows, cleaning furnace filters and heating systems so they perform at maximum efficiency, and turning down the heat in unused rooms.
There are also rebates available for larger select energy efficient undertakings, such as replacing furnaces, windows, and doors. See FortisBC for details.