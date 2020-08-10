An intensely abusive tirade unleashed at a restauranteur in the Shuswap area has caught the eye of infamous tabloid news website, tmz.com.
In the video posted to Facebook Friday, a man screams at the top of his lungs at a person preparing food at the Chinese Garden Restaurant in Blind Bay. He was frustrated about waiting an hour for the meal, and that he needed to feed his two-year-old child.
“It happened in, of all places, Canada ... famous for its friendliness,” posted the site about the Facebook video that’s been making the rounds.
“If people are losing it in Canada, we're in big trouble.”
Amanda Toms, who posted the initial video to her Facebook page, said the man nearly hit parked cars as he squealed out of the lot.
“There are no words to describe how disgusting this behaviour is. A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way,” said Toms.
“This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people.”
Here’s the Facebook video. Warning, the language is strong and the video is disturbing.