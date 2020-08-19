Heat warning

People line up for the rope swing at Gyro Beach Park in Kelowna.

 Gary Nylander

Another day, more temperature records broken.

Record highs were set Tuesday in four Okanagan cities – Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland and Vernon.

Sustained dry heat has exacerbated dangerous fire conditions and created the potential for lightning storms.

In Kelowna, a new record of 37 C was set, up from the old record of 36.7 C set in 1967

Penticton reached 37.5, up from 36.7 C set in 1967. Summerland was 37.1 C, beating 36.7 C set in 1967, and Vernon hit 35.7 C, edging out 35.5 C set in 2010.

Temperatures in Kelowna are forecast to drop below 30 C, starting Thursday. Rain is expected Friday.