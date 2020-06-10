With food security in the spotlight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Incredible Edibles Okanagan, an organization with a goal to increase access to healthy food, is working with the West Kelowna Salvation Army to distribute 25 free portable bucket gardens to people who want to try their hand at gardening this season.
Each bucket is self-watering and has been planted with a Tiny Tim tomato, cucumber and lettuce seedling. Gardeners also take home a packet of lettuce seeds to sow so they can continue to enjoy fresh lettuce throughout the season.
“The idea is to try to support people taking the plunge into gardening and growing food in their backyard, “said Jennifer Henson who along with her husband Rob oversees the West Kelowna Salvation Army Renew Church and Community Ministries. “The great thing about it is as much as you grow, if you don’t eat it, you always have a neighbour or someone else who can eat it.”
Ralph Gardner, his wife Esther and their children Sophie, 7, Hudson, 5, and two-year old twins Abigail and Brielle were picking up a bucket garden from the Salvation Army Friday afternoon.
Ralph Gardner said his mom has been gardening for over 35 years and his wife Esther has become interested in the last number of years.
The family has a garden plot over at the community garden, but the bucket garden will allow them to grow some fresh produce right outside their door.
Hudson likes to help plant seeds, while his sister Sophie said her favourite part of gardening is harvesting.
Incredible Edible Okanagan is also distributing gardens in a bag, a collection of seeds including beets, peas, herb and melons for people to take home and plant.
“It’s important to be encouraging people to grow food,” said Lois Beischer with Incredible Edibles Okanagan.
“We have to have food for all.”
Incredible Edible Okanagan’s vision is to transform public spaces by planting food for everybody, encouraging food not lawns and growing new gardeners for a healthier community.
The project was made possible by support from Home Depot, Forestors Financial, Middlebench Gardens in Oyama, Greg Parry, Jason and Steve Bednar, Hannah Lea and Mellissa Wallace.
If you are interested in a bucket garden or garden in a bag, contact the West Kelowna Salvation Army at 250-768-1850.