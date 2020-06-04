Kelowna's top cop has been transferred during a week that saw video emerge of police punching a suspect during an arrest and the launch of an investigation into the way RCMP handled a vehicle crash.
Supt. Brent Mundle, a 27-year-veteran of the RCMP, is taking a new position with the RCMP Southeast Division senior management team.
No mention was made of recent controversies involving the local detachment, including the way alleged sexual assaults are handled, in the press release announcing Mundle's transfer.
"My time at the Kelowna detachment has meant a great deal to me," Mundle said in the release.
"Working alongside dedicated officers and employees, I feel we accomplished a great deal for Kelowna, implementing many programs and initiatives that will benefit the community and its citizens," Mundle said.
Mundle had been head of the Kelowna RCMP since December 2016. He provided "tremendous leadership" to the detachment, Southeast District RCMP Commander Brad Haugli said in the release.
"He has established himself as a truly upstanding individual who puts his employees and his community first," Haugli said.
Mayor Colin Basran, in the release, said Mundle had been instrumental in increasing the police presence in downtown Kelowna with permanent foot and bike patrols, and in creating a outreach team with nurses to provide better service to people with mental health and/or drug challenges.
The RCMP said in a subsequent email to The Daily Courier that Mundle's transfer "doesn't have anything to do with current events or issues. It has been in the works for quite some time".
Last year, Kelowna police were criticized for a relatively high number of sexual assault allegations being dismissed as unfounded. An internal review by the Mounties identified a coding error as the main source of the issue.
This week, videos taken by bystanders showed a Kelowna RCMP officer punching a suspect several times during an arrest. Mundle gave a press conference on Wednesday in which he acknowledged the first video may strike some people as "shocking" but said the 12-second clip didn't tell the full story behind the arrest.
CBC subsequently revealed a second video that showed more punches thrown.
Also this week, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the police watchdog in B.C., announced it would review the actions of Kelowna Mounties after a man was found dead hours after a vehicle crash was reported.
The suspected collision was observed at 1:15 a.m. on Monday, and an officer attended the scene, but didn't find anything. At 5:50 a.m., a man's dead body was found near the reported accident scene. Among other things, the IIO will try to determine whether the man might have been saved if he'd been discovered sooner.