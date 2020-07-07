An online petition asking the provincial government to buy a 234-acre property in the North Okanagan had more than 12,000 signatures as of Tuesday.
Petition organizer Mike Brown says he hopes the initiative will draw more than 15,000 signatories.
The land in question is located at 9747 Cameron Rd. in Vernon, between Predator Ridge golf resort and Ellison provincial park. It includes a long stretch of Okanagan Lake shoreline.
Purchasing the land, Brown says, "will keep the lands in a more natural state, increase B.C. natural resources, and allow for an expansion of the camping, hiking, and mountain bike trail networks of Ellison provincial park," Brown writes in the preamble to the petition, at change.org
The property is currently listed for sale by Colliers International, but there is no asking price. It's assessed value is more than $16 million.
Vernon city council has already endorsed Brown's request that the provincial government buy the site. Members of Lake Country town council were to consider a similar resolution, advanced by councillor Blair Ireland, at Tuesday night's meeting.
"This purchase is one of the last opportunities to have a large public space on Okanagan Lake," reads part of Ireland's notice of motion.