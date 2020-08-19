Kelowna's new top cop is coming home.
Insp. Kara Triance will become the new officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment this fall.
She'll be the first woman to take the job.
Triance was born and raised in Kelowna and has served all over the province, including the North Okanagan, since joining the Mounties in 2000.
"Insp. Triance has policed Indigenous communities, large and small municipalities, rural and isolated communities, as well as international waters, making the diversity of her experience the perfect fit for the Kelowna Regional Detachment,” said Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, Southeast District Commander. “Her years of service covers all areas of the province and all aspects of policing — municipal, provincial and federal."
After studying sociology and criminology at UBC, Triance began her policing career in Richmond. From there, she went to Bella Bella, the North Okanagan, joined the federal border integrity shiprider program in Victoria and became the first female officer in charge of the Sea to Sky detachment in 2016.
She also serves on a number of provincial policing organizations.
"I have great expectations for accountability and excellence in delivering policing services," said Triance in a news release. "I look forward to engaging the community and police officer as we set our priorities for the coming year and beyond."
Triance will receive a promotion to superintendent when she takes over the Kelowna detachment.
The last officer in charge, Supt. Brent Mundle, left the Kelowna detachment in June to take a position with the Southeast division.