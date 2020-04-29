People who are late paying their property taxes in West Kelowna won't be penalized right away.
Property taxes are due on July 2. Normally, a 10% penalty would take effect on July 3, but this year, the penalty won't be imposed until Oct. 1 for residents and businesses.
It's similar to measures most municipalities and the Westbank First Nation have already taken.
"We are encouraging our residents and businesses who can best manage their cash flow during this unprecedented time to please pay their taxes prior to July 2," said Mayor Gord Milsom in a news release. "As the city also manages its cash flow during the implications of COVID-19, even paying a portion of their property tax prior to July 2 will help as opposed to submitting late payments.
The city has also waived the interest on overdue utility bills for the remainder of 2020.
Council also authorized raising its line of credit to $6 million to help cover essential services and priority operations in case of cash flow shortfalls caused by people not being able to pay taxes on time.
In an update earlier this month, the muncipality explained: "West Kelowna is a very young municipality and, unlike many other B.C. local governments, does not have the depth of reserves needed to front financial hardships during such unprecedented times such as a global pandemic."
The municipality already had a $2 million line of credit and was approved by its bank for the increase, but it also had to be approved by council.
Earlier this month, finance director Warren Everton said most municipalities West Kelowna's size already have credit lines that big. The cost won't be much if the city has to draw on the money, he said, because interest rates are so low.
Earlier, council also cut its projected tax increase for 2020.