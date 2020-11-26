The president of the online Athabasca University will take over the top job at Okanagan College next year.
Neil Fassina will take over on April 1 from Jim Hamilton, who’s retiring.
Fassina is described as an experienced and respected leader in post-secondary education.
His time at Athabasca was marked by significant growth and development of that institution, according to an Okanagan College news release.
Prior to joining AU, he was the provost and vice president academic at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (2013-16) and the dean of the JR Shaw School of Business and School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts (2011-13).
He has taught at the University of Toronto, the University of Calgary, the University of Manitoba in an academic career that started in 2002.
“After a search that drew candidates from around the world, Okanagan College’s Board of Governors has selected a Canadian educator who has balanced classroom experience with leadership experience to lead Okanagan College into the next stage of its evolution and growth,” said board chair Gloria Morgan in the release.
“I know that Okanagan College is an outstanding success story among Canadian post-secondaries,” said Fassina in a statement. “The values and approach that have fueled such success were among the influences that convinced me that serving as president will allow me to join its remarkable cadre of team members and continue to grow our reputation as an institution driving social, cultural and economic development for the region, the province, and the country.”
Hamilton has been president since 2004.