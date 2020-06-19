Kelowna's Virtual Walk to End ALS takes place Saturday.
Instead of gathering for a community walk, as is usually, done, people this year are encouraged to raise money for the ALS Society of Canada and walk on their own or as with a team.
Forty per cent of the proceeds will go to ALS research and 60 per cent to provide support to people and families living with the uncurable disease.
This year, funds raised for ALS research will be matched dollar for dollar by Brain Canada, up to $1 million. ALS is considered a brain disease because people's brains stop communicating with their muscles, causing the muscles to start breaking down.
Register for the walk at walktoendals.ca/british-columbia. The link to the Kelowna Walk page is events.alsbc.ca/site/TR?fr_id=1453&pg=entry. The goal for the local walk was recently raised to $59,000, with $49,000 already raised as of last week.
Darryl Borsato, owner of Quick Grow in Kelowna and Vernon, will lead a team on walk Saturday from Quick Grow on Kirschner Road to Mission Creek Regional Park at 11 a.m. They've raised $25,000 so far. Borsato has a genetic form of ALS and has lost members of his family to the disease.
Sara McDonald will lead Sara's Squad around Munson Pond about 10 a.m. McDonald was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year and has raised about $10,000 so far.
Louise Gauthier, co-coordinator of the Kelowna walk, plans a walk and ice bucket challenge in the Shannon Lake area about noon. Gauthier was the caregiver for her mother, who had ALS, and has raised about $3,000 so far.