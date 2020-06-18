The puck won't drop on the WHL's 2020-21 season unless the games can be played in arenas with fans in the stands, the league's commissioner says.
Some sports leagues are rebooting, or planning to reboot, in empty stadiums and arenas.
But major junior hockey is ticket-driven and doesn't have a lucrative broadcast rights deal to fall back on, WHL commissioner Ron Robison said Thursday.
"As a spectator-driven league, we need spectators to make it work," Robison told reporters on a conference call.
"(We need) to arrive at a capacity that will allow our teams to resume operations. We have set at the present time approximately a minimum of 50 per cent capacity for that to occur," Robison said
"In the event we can't get to a certain spectator level that will allow our teams to operate, we will not be in a position to start play," he said.
Along with the Kelowna Rockets, the WHL consists of 22 teams spread across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and the U.S. states of Washington and Oregon.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's medical health officer, said she was unaware of the WHL's desire to play games in arenas at half capacity.
"I do absolutely recognize that there are many leagues, not just hockey, that are dependent on receipts at the gate to keep them going, so that is a challenge that we're all facing," she said.
"I can't say right now whether having fans in seats is something that will be possible in the fall," she said.
But Henry said she is part of a group within the World Health Organization that is developing guidance on how, and under what conditions, it may be possible to resume sports in front of live audiences.
"Those things are being looked at around the world, and we'll be looking at them of course here in Canada. I can't predict what we're going to be like in the fall, but I'm hopeful that might be an option at some point," she said.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said he acknowledged the financial distress that sports teams and arts groups that depend on gate revenues are experiencing, or will likely experience, because of the order against large gatherings.
"The sacrifice people make and have to continue to make, not being able to visit family members in care, not being able to do all sorts of things, these are the realities of the time we're in," Dix said.
"People in B.C. love the WHL, but I would say the rules we're talking about, which have to be applied fairly and to everybody, are there for the safety of everybody. That's why we're continuing with them.
"It's not to, you know, ruin anybody's fun or anyone's particular organization or circumstance," Dix said. "They're there because we're in a world pandemic where there's no vaccine and no cure."
The WHL's current goal is a full 68 game schedule starting Oct. 2 with training camps opening in mid-September. A later start date is possible, Robison said, but it would be "very difficult" to proceed with a season that didn't start until January.
- with files from The Canadian Press
