A person who got too close to the edge of the bank was swept away by the raging Powers Creek and through a culvert before being rescued Saturday night.
"The patient was too close to the rain swollen river bank and subsequently was caught by the current and swept into the large culvert under the highway," said West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant chief Chad Gartrell in a news release. "The patient was very fortunate to make it through the culvert without impediment and released on the opposite side of the highway."
A rescue team descended from the highway to the creek to rescue the victim, who had climbed onto a rock in the middle of the creek.
"Crews made their way out onto the rock, placed a life jacket on the patient and set up downstream containment prior to extrication. Once to shore, the tech team transferred the patient into a basket stretcher and used a rope rescue retrieval system to raise them up to the highway to the awaiting BC Ambulance crew."
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Heavy rains Friday and Saturday had swollen local creeks and made them dangerous to be near.