A service wicket at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton has reduced its hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wicket, which allows people to make city utility payments, has adjusted its hours to 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A service wicket at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton has reduced its hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wicket, which allows people to make city utility payments, has adjusted its hours to 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Some people, youth in particular, are refusing to follow basic social distancing rules.