Kelowna RCMP have no new significant leads in the case of the man who was gunned down in a car in Kettle Valley late Tuesday night.
“There's no update at this time,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP on Thursday.
“I'm not certain at this time if the victim was known to police or if the dead man lived in that neighbourhood.”
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.
“Targeted means the shooter was specifically looking for that person,” said Noseworthy. “Sometimes it means gang-related, but we can't say that in this case yet.”
It was just before midnight on Tuesday when RCMP responded to 911 calls about gunshots in the 300 block of Trumpeter Court.
Police found a man dead in a vehicle.
The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking for witnesses or anyone who may know anything about the case to come forward.
They can call the serious crime unit at 250-762-3300 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip at CrimeStoppers.net.